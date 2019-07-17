The long-time principal of an elementary school in Grand Forks is joining the administrative team at Penticton Secondary School.
Marci Bulter has been appointed to the position effective Aug. 1, the Okanagan Skaha School District announced Wednesday.
She spent the past six years at John A. Hutton Elementary, and eight years before that as vice-principal of Grand Forks Secondary.
Butler has bachelor’s degrees in education and French from the University of Lethbridge, plus a master’s degree in education from Gonazaga University.
She succeeds Shaun Gowe, who has been promoted to district principal for support services.
