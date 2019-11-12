A former foster child who’s suing the B.C. government for its alleged role in setting him up for a life of crime which includes multiple break-and-enters will be released from prison.
Kael Svendsen, 22, was released by Judge Michelle Daneliuk on time served for two separate counts of break-and-enter, but placed on an eight-month conditional sentence followed by 18-months of probation for other criminal charges to which he also previously pleaded guilty to, ranging from unlawful possession of a firearm and fraud to escape from lawful custody and numerous bail breaches.
Svendsen is banned from owning guns for 10 years and must provide a DNA sample to police. He will also be bound by a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
Defence counsel Michael Patterson delivered his closing submissions, highlighting Svendsen’s motivation to better himself while serving 594 days with enhanced credit at the Okanagan Correctional Centre, after being arrested on eight warrants related to 21 criminal charges.
“Mr. Svendsen completed his high school diploma while in incarceration,” said Patterson, adding Svendsen also finished six other programs to “assist with employment” after becoming interested in possibly pursuing a career in heavy- equipment operation.
Patterson proposed time served for Svendsen’s two counts of break-and-enter and to serve a conditional sentence outside of prison for his other charges while Crown counsel previously suggested three years’ jail with 12 to 18 months of probation.
“Mr. Svendsen is not asking to be released without conditions,” said Patterson, adding Svendsen was promised a bed at the Discovery House if released.
“He’s a young man looking to be rehabilitated, and therefore … should be supported if he’s turning a corner, as he is, and looking forward to going on to being productive,” said Patterson.
Patterson added Svendsen has shown remorse for his crimes, which were driven by a desire to “feed a demonic and dangerous habit” of street drugs and alcohol.
“With the combination of treatment, your honour, I doubt the court will see Mr. Svendsen again,” he added.
Court heard Svendsen’s criminal history began in the Lower Mainland in 2012, forcing or breaking windows in order to steal from homes. He became addicted to alcohol from an ex-foster mother, according to Patterson.
But, perhaps the most “egregious act” committed by Svendsen, said Daneliuk, was a break-and-enter on July 3, 2018, at a home on 89th Street in Osoyoos.
Court heard Svendsen arrived at the home just before 4 p.m. and entered through a back door. Once inside, he grabbed a laptop computer and cell phone within feet of the sleeping homeowner, then left.
Two days later, he was arrested for shoplifting at Buy-Low Foods in Osoyoos.
After struggling with store staff and police, Svendsen was driven to the Osoyoos RCMP detachment, where he promised officers he was done fighting, prompting them to loosen their grip on him as they entered the station. Svendsen took advantage and was able to break free.
Three months later while out on bail, Svendsen was caught shoplifting at the Safeway store in Penticton. He gave police an assumed named and supplied identification that had been stolen from that individual previously, then was released on a promise to appear in court.
When he failed to show up for court, a warrant was issued for the person whose ID was stolen. Police located subsequently arrested the wrong man, who protested and was eventually able to convince officers they had the wrong guy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.