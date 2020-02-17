After a near-record level of building permit values in 2019, activity fell off sharply in Penticton in January – even lower than Summerland.
Staff at Penticton City Hall last month issued permits for work valued at a total of $2,124,427, just slightly less than the $2,137,000 seen in Summerland, according to new data from the two local governments.
Penticton’s total is also well off the comparison $8.7 million in permit values in January 2019. The bulk of last month’s construction value came from seven single-family homes worth a combined $1.4 million.
Meanwhile, Summerland’s total, which was up from $1.4 million in January 2019, was driven by a pair of engineered buildings worth a total of $1 million. An industrial renovation added another $700,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.