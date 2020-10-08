Everything you need to know about the marketing of Penticton Regional Airport can be found on its website, where the most recent flight schedule information is for October – 2019.
YYF is one of just 14 small airports across the country owned and operated by Transport Canada, which puts it in a bit of a grey area.
“Because it’s owned by the federal government, they don’t do traditional marketing or promotion like Kelowna does or Vancouver does….so it’s left to the city and other agencies to promote the airport,” explained Blake Laven, director of development services for the City of Penticton.
As evidenced by the outdated website, there hasn’t actually been a lot of marketing or promotion of YYF, which has seen $11-million worth of improvements over the last few years.
But the danger of that hands-off approach became apparent in the spring, when the pandemic decimated the travel industry, leading Air Canada to suspend its service to Vancouver for five months and WestJet to reduce the frequency of its service to Calgary.
“There was real concern that we could lose one of our air passenger services (permanently), so that led us to put some money towards it,” said Laven.
The first item on the to-do list for 2020 is a complete update of the website, which Laven said will be brought under the umbrella of the larger city website at a cost of approximately $10,000.
Once that’s done, the city plans to spend some money – “I’d be surprised if it was even $50,000,” said Laven – actually promoting the airport in 2021.
Advertising will focus on highlighting the benefits of using a smaller airport like YYF, such as $3-a-day parking, no improvement fees, the new terminal and a flight deferment rate similar to Kelowna’s – “Yet everybody thinks Kelowna is much more convenient than Penticton is,” added Laven.
YYF was seeing year-on-year passenger increases in the range of 4-5% before COVID-19 and was on track to see 200,000 travellers per year by mid-decade, he continued, but the focus now is simply on preserving commercial flights.
The city has also been in talks with the airlines regarding their continued presence in Penticton and the message that came back was simple, according to Laven: “What they said is we really need to people to continue flying and using the service.”
Plans to promote the airport are being welcomed by the federal government.
“Transport Canada, as the owner and operator of the Penticton airport, fully supports the significant efforts that the City of Penticton, in conjunction with the surrounding communities, have employed to promote the federal government’s infrastructure investment to renovate the airport, as well as continued travel to Penticton and the South Okanagan in these challenging times,” the agency said in a statement Thursday.