KELOWNA - A man suffered "minor injuries" after a shooting at a Kelowna hotel, police say.
Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kelowna RCMP were called to the Ramada Hotel on Harvey Avenue opposite Orchard Park mall.
Officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
"The male was treated by BC Emergency Health Services for what are believed to be minor injuries," Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a release.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, police remained on scene, gathering evidence, and talking to potential witnesses.
"The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time," Noseworthy said.
Noseworthy's release did not indicate if the man's injuries were serious enough to warrant transfer to hospital, or if he was treated on the scene by paramedics.
Earlier Wednesday, police sent out an urgent appeal for people to stay away from the area.