Letters went out Tuesday night to staff and students at a second school in the Okanagan Skaha district warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure event, which the head of the teachers’ union claims was the worst-kept secret in Penticton.
The letter from Okanagan Skaha superintendent Todd Manuel states the district was alerted by Interior Health that a member of the Maggie “community” had tested positive for COVID-19 and others at the school may have been exposed Nov. 26-27. The district won’t elaborate on the patient’s relationship to the school for privacy reasons.
“Interior Health is continuing to monitor the situation and will implement additional public health measures as needed, including contacting those members of the school community that must self-isolate,” Manuel said in an email Wednesday.
“We continue to partner with Interior Health to follow their direction and are thankful for their leadership and communication.”
But the president of the Okanagan Skaha Teachers’ Union said communication from Interior Health is exactly what was missing in the Maggie case.
“What is incredibly disheartening is that it appears the district, our teachers, our kids and the community receive official notice from Interior Health long after information has been shared through social media,” Kevin Epp said in an email, which praised SD 67’s handling of the situation.
“It was also disappointing to hear that in this case, apparently individuals connected to our schools reported that they had tested positive to friends but there was hours that went by before official notification was made.”
Interior Health said in a statement Wednesday that contact tracers are working around the clock to alert those who may be at risk, but some “parents and staff are proactively notifying the schools and this sometimes creates confusion.”
“If the person was infectious while attending school, Interior Health will then work with the school district to identify potentially exposed cohorts and begin notifying anyone who may have been directly exposed. Subsequently, a general notification will occur as a secondary measure to give the public a sense of where COVID-19 activity is occurring so they can take extra caution as needed,” the statement added.
The agency went on to note parents who do not receive a direct phone call or letter from Interior Health should continue sending their kids to school.
“While we are seeing cases in schools, transmission is not happening within the schools themselves thanks to the controlled environments and precautions that are in place,” the statement said.
“This shows us the plan is working and the majority of students continue to get the education they need in a safe environment.”
The case at Maggie follows one at Giant’s Head Elementary that was reported to staff and students on Sunday night. The potential exposure dates there are Nov. 23-26.
Manuel said attendance at Giant’s Head remains “quite low” after a significant drop earlier in the week, while attendance at Maggie was down about 20% on Wednesday.
There have been no public reports of exposure events within Okanagan Similkameen School District 53, according to an online database maintained by Interior Health.
As of Wednesday, there were eight exposure events listed for schools in the Central Okanagan district.