If you recently emailed someone at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, don’t be surprised if a reply never comes.
The RDOS on Wednesday had the City of Penticton issue a press release on its behalf explaining it had been beset by technical problems.
Staff shut down the RDOS internal computer network and email system at 11 a.m. Tuesday and it hadn’t been restarted as of Wednesday afternoon.
The RDOS website is still functioning and accepting online payments, however, vendor payments, automatic withdrawals and pre-authorized payments may be affected.
There is no estimated time when the system will be back up and running.