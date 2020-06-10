Just because they’re getting most of their education at home these days, doesn’t mean some local students aren’t still receiving climate leadership training.
First Things First Okanagan says the Cool It! program has now moved online for kids at Skaha Lake and KVR middle schools.
New at-home activities include a bingo-type game that requires kids to complete certain carbon-saving activities and send in photos as proof to win prizes.
First Things First is a local group committed to raising awareness about the threat of climate change and advocating for measures to address it.
Cool It! was also sponsored this year by the City of Penticton and Berry & Smith Trucking. Teachers interested in running the program and businesses interested in sponsoring it should email ok.firstthingsfirst@gmail.com