Witnesses are being sought after a cyclist was struck in a hit-and-run last month in Penticton.
Police say a woman was cycling north on Fairview Road around 8 p.m. on Aug. 16, when she noticed a dark-coloured semi-truck with no trailer start turning left on Fairview Road from Huth Avenue.
“As the woman continued cycling, she overheard the semi-truck behind her approaching closer," Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release this week.
“The semi-truck knocked her off her bicycle, resulting in her falling onto the sidewalk, where she suffered minor injuries. The woman saw the semi-truck continue past her and travel east onto Duncan Avenue.
The woman walked to a nearby BC Ambulance station for treatment. She was unable to provide any other details about the truck, other than it had heavy dirt on its back end.
“Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident, and encourage them to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300,” said Grandy.