Mounties are investigating another shooting in Oliver – the second in three days.
The latest gunplay happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in a home on the 5500 block of Yarrow Street during a struggle between two men.
The 43-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has since been charged with mischief and dangerous driving, while the 62-year-old alleged shooter, who resides in the home, is facing firearms charges.
Both have been released from custody. Police have not released their names or the circumstances of the offence that resulted in both men being charged.
The other shooting Saturday night claimed the life of a man Saturday night on the 6000 block of Sandpoint Drive.
“Investigators for both cases continue to liaise with one another, but there does not appear to be any relation between the two incidents,” RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.