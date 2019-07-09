Summerland will give its transit system a $35,000 boost in a bid to increase ridership.
Council on Monday agreed to a staff proposal to add two additional roundtrips to Penticton each weekday evening.
“There’s a lot of people who are not served if they want to do evenings. We have modified this system to accommodate high school students, so they can get out right after their last class and into Penticton for those who work … but right now, it’s still parents or friends who have to pick them up to get them back to Summerland,” community development co-ordinator Angelique Wood told council.
“There’s a possibility that increasing those evening trips will service those groups.”
The on-request bus, which is open to anyone to use, is typically tied up in the afternoon bringing people back to Summerland from Penticton, which has left many users feeling frustrated and giving up on the transit system all together, Wood explained.
“The bottom line is, we have a bus service, there are restrictions to when it can be used in the on-request manner, but there is still a regularly scheduled route happening,” she said.
Wood added that a major portion of the senior population is using the Taxi Saver option – which provides discounts on cabs for disabled people – rather than taking transit.
“I think that … they’re using a system they’re most comfortable with based on their sense that the bus won’t serve them. I’d like to help them understand that’s not true, but I think that’s going to be more of a stretch than it would be to getting young people riding,” she said.
“You can combine a recreational and a transit pass … so that people have a place to go, they use your recreational facilities, they engage in healthy activities and they’re using transit to do it.”
The additional trips to Penticton aren’t expected to be operational until 2021.
A new bus route between Penticton and Kelowna is expected to start in September, but the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which is operating the service, hasn’t yet decided where buses will stop along the way.
