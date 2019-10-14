Two local businesses are offering customers a chance to give back during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Home Hardware Building Centre in Penticton will match all donations to the B.C. Cancer Foundation dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000. Donations can be made in store at 150 Fairview Rd. or online at www.bccancerfoundation.com/homehardware.
Meanwhile, Speedy Glass at 1998 Main St. will donate $2 to the Canadian Cancer Society from every pair of wiper blades sold, which will also be matched by supplier Trico.
