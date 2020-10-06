Three special chairs have been installed at Peach Orchard Beach in Summerland by organizers of the Lake Country ArtWalk, who decided to expand the event’s footprint this year.
The chairs, which were painted by local artists Ede Axelson, Megan Roberts and Eric Blais, were among 45 presented at no cost to Okanagan communities by the ArtWalk festival organizing committee, who were forced to cancel this year’s event due to the pandemic.
“Their hope with this project is that we will meet their two-fold mandate: to provide high-quality artworks and art experiences for the general public in the Okanagan,” Anthony Haddad, the District of Summerland’s chief administrative officer, said in a press release Tuesday.
“The chairs have been placed six feet apart, which invites coming together, but still staying safe. The District of Summerland welcomes everyone to Peach Orchard Beach to view and enjoy the chairs.”