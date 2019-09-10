What better way to celebrate Friday the 13th than to hop on a motorcycle and hit the open road?
That’s how the Summerland Legion is doing it with its fifth annual rally and poker run beginning at 1 p.m.
The event will include the Bob Wolleswinkel Poker Run in honour of the branch’s former manager. Riders will head south to Okanagan Falls and then back north to Naramata, before returning to Summerland.
There is no cost to participate, and there will be food and drink specials at the Legion afterwards.
To register, visit www.ok13.ca or see the event’s page on Facebook.
