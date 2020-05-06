Fed up with crime in Penticton’s industrial area, a property owner there put up razor wire contrary to a city bylaw and has now received special permission to keep it, prompting one local politician to warn the community may soon look like a “penitentiary.”
Al Warkentin owns a storage and equipment yard on Commercial Way. He runs his company, Warkentin Stucco and Acrylic, on one half of the yard and rents out the other half.
Over a two-year period, there were two major thefts from Warkentin’s tenants: a pickup truck and $3,500 worth of scaffolding. He also watched as neighbouring businesses were victimized while the city grappled with a well-publicized crime problem
So, in August 2019, Warkentin took the bylaw into his own hands and had razor wire installed above the barbed wire that was already on top of the fence around his yard.
“I just wanted to be in a position where my yard was less desirable and attainable than somebody else’s,” he said in an interview Wednesday during which he praised the city’s handling of the matter.
And the result? “Well, I haven’t had a theft since. No one’s touched it, no one’s been in.”
Warkentin understands concerns about public safety and perception, but believes he has answers to both.
“It’s more than six feet off the ground, and if you are to get hurt with the razor wire, it’s because you’re making an effort to get over the fence,” he said.
As for creating a negative perception, Warkentin suggested razor wire may only be appropriate in industrial areas where few people are around to see it.
At least one person disagreed, however, and complained to the city’s bylaw department, triggering an eight-month bylaw variance process that ended at Tuesday’s council meeting with a 4-3 vote in Warkentin’s favour. The dissenters were Couns. Jake Kimberley, Katie Robinson and Judy Sentes.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield, who serves as city liaison to the Penticton Industrial Development Association, said the application and the circumstances leading up to it were both “tragic.”
“I’m on side with the property owner on this one. I know a lot of people up in the industrial area are really at their wit’s end as to what to do. A lot of businesses up there, they feel they don’t have the support and the response from enforcement agencies about complaints that they have and the B&Es that are going on in that area,” said Bloomfield.
“If we deny this, we better come up with some answers as to what’s more acceptable and cost-effective and effective.”
Coun. Campbell Watt suggested the city is in part responsible for increased crime in the industrial area because it tried to make things “a little bit prettier” downtown, “and there are neglected areas now that we have to support.”
Council’s vote in favour of the razor wire was contrary to a staff recommendation.
Blake Laven, director of development service, said no other communities in the region permit razor wire – except in very limited cases in Kelowna and West Kelowna – and that allowing it as a one-off could set a precedent. Laven also noted razor wire impacts public safety and perception because it’s “seen as a very aggressive security material.”
Coun. Katie Robinson emphasized Laven’s warning about setting a precedent.
“Once you open this door and go down this route, there is going to be a deluge of applications from everybody to ask for this razor wire,” said Robinson.
“And do we really want our town to turn into something that looks like a penitentiary? I mean, I’m not without sympathy, obviously, but I would like to work with the groups.”
Frank Conci, president of the Penticton Industrial Development Association, said his group is eager for new crime-prevention measures, but members need to protect their properties now.
“In our neck of the woods, the guys are feeling a little bit like sitting ducks right now,” said Conci.
“You can have cameras and all that kind of stuff there, but it doesn’t prevent (thefts) from happening, you still have the big loss.”
While the association doesn’t have a formal position on razor wire, Conci views it as a “symptom” of a bigger problem, including understaffed police and bylaw departments, members of which he doesn’t fault: “They can only do what they can do, right?”
During a presentation to city council last month, Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter presented data that showed property crime was up 23% in the first quarter of the year versus the same period in 2019. Business break-ins rose 7% over that same timeframe.
Hunter described his officers as “grossly overworked” with the highest caseload of any detachment in B.C.
“There are simply not enough police officers here to deal with every single call that comes into our detachment,” he said.