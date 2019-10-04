Penticton Soupateria visitors were treated to a celebrity chef’s family recipe Friday afternoon.
Chef Victor Bongo was hard at work in the kitchen since the early morning whipping up a large pot of what he calls his “grandmother’s famous African peanut soup.”
Bongo is so passionate about helping the less fortunate, he said, that he’s taking a break from his pop-up bistro at Serendipity Winery next year in order to be more present at the Soupateria.
“I’m going to focus on giving back to the community,” he said. “Next year, I definitely want to be involved more than once.”
He’ll still be running his restaurant, Bongo BBQ, in Naramata and adding a breakfast service as well.
“I want to use my kitchen there as a base, where I cook something and drop it off (at the Soupeteria), so people don’t have to be here at 7 a.m.,” said Bongo.
“I’ve made this soup on TV, and all around the world,” he explained, adding people flock to his restaurant for it.
“I’ve become the soup guy!” he said with a laugh.
Bongo’s memory of his grandmother happy, singing and dancing in the kitchen, is what inspired him to become a chef and share meals he grew up enjoying with others.
“My grandmother taught me this recipe when I was eight years old, in Congo,” he said. “When she passed away, she actually gave the recipe to me, in my hand. Before, she never gave me the recipe, she just had me chopping stuff for her.”
Bongo said he believe his grandmother is proud of him for keeping the tradition, and bringing it to North America to share it with more people.
The soup, he added, is perfect for any type of weather, and can even be added as a topping for rice.
It’s made vegan, he explained, but is versatile and can be added to.
