VICTORIA — Dr. Bonnie Henry says Santa Claus is “probably” immune to COVID-19, but Christmas will still look different this year.
She says health officials are trying to determine how they can facilitate Santa’s visits because he’s going to be washing his hands a lot and probably won’t be eating cookies and milk in every house.
Henry says there won't be a vaccine by Christmas, but people can do small things to celebrate in a safe way, especially to protect elders.
She says the virus spreads more easily in cooler weather, particularly when people are inside.