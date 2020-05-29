Given its desirability as something to climb on or touch, the famous Ogopogo statue in downtown Kelowna sits taped off like playground equipment as a COVID-19 safety measure.
Ogopogo uses social distancing
- Kelowna Museums Society/Special to The Herald
