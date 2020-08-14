A local government in the South Okanagan that shut down many of its online systems to thwart an attempted cyberattack was still working Friday to get back up and running again.
Staff at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were alerted to an attempted ransomware attack on Tuesday.
“As a precaution, information services staff purposely isolated the system network and took email, internet and other services offline. Staff are exercising due diligence and working with cyber insurance experts to ensure the integrity and validation of all systems prior to bringing them out of isolation and back into operation,” the RDOS said in a press release Friday.
The RDOS website is still functioning and accepting online payments, however, vendor payments, automatic withdrawals and pre-authorized payments may be affected. The staff email system also remains down.
There is no estimated time when the system will be restored.
Ransomware attacks typically involve hackers blocking organizations’ access to data and demanding money in exchange for releasing the data.