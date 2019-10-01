EDITOR’S NOTE: The Herald sent a series of 12 questions to federal candidates within our readership area. The questions were supplied in writing and responses were limited to 120 words.
TODAY’S QUESTION: What does reconciliation with our First Nation look like in your mind?
CENTRAL OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN-NICOLA
DAN ALBAS (Conservative): In my view, reconciliation has become a word that many elected officials like to use without also examining if we are getting actual results towards this goal. I have been fortunate in my time as a Member of Parliament to work with a number of different aboriginal communities on some important projects where we did have success. I think we need to recognize that the Ottawa one-size-fits-all approach fails to meet the diverse needs of many First Nations communities. Greater effort needs to be made to sit down and work with individual bands to find unique solutions that work for the community in question.
ALLAN DUNCAN (People’s Party): Obviously when talking about reconciliation, we recognize that means Canada is in a process of harmonizing with First Nations, we are moving into agreement. The People’s Party of Canada is a new federal party and hasn’t been part of the process so far in Parliament. We certainly would welcome an opportunity to be included in the process. Surely this process is not easy or simple and will require continued commitment to keep the ball rolling. How long that will take, I am not sure, but to my mind, when the momentum of the process can ‘roll on its own’ and harmony is achieved so that we are proud to be together, I think we will have reached our agreement.
BRYNN JONES (Marijuana): Canada is marked by an unspeakable history of near genocide of the native peoples of North America. Today I see the ongoing apartheid we ignore everyday. I spent my teen years living in Canada’s north, in communities that suffer today from federal policies enforced upon them. I have personally met the survivors and victims of abuse from malnutrition studies to far darker events. First Nations in Canada are Canada. If we are going to recognize the independent culture of Quebec I propose the recognition of all First Nations within our great nation All federal funding for development, healthcare and education should be accessible to every community.Trades and post secondary grants and programs for first nations should be policy.
ROBERT MELLALIEU (Green): I have worked with the People of the First Nations many times throughout my life. I was raised in the heart of the Cowichan Valley and leaned the heritage and saw the poverty. In the Okanagan valley, it is easy to forget the plight of the People of the First Nations throughout Canada who still don’t have safe water to drink, proper housing and many other supports we all take for granted. As for reconciliation and will quote from Vision Green (4.10.5 Indigenous peoples): “Something fundamental needs to shift. That shift must begin with dignity for all Aboriginal peoples: respect, an end to policies of assimilation, and strong support for health and education on and off-reserve.”
MARY ANN MURPHY (Liberal): The term reconciliation refers to trust in words, actions and intentions. With respect to Canada’s Indigenous peoples, this means understanding a painful past and acknowledging and recognizing its harmful intergenerational impact on peoples’ identities, rights, families, and livelihoods. To further reconciliation, the actions required in the next term by the Liberal government — signatory to the International Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples — include: implementation of the Action Plan from the MMIWG Inquiry; providing additional supports/funding to further the progress made since 2015 on protecting Indigenous languages as the bedrock of culture; lifting all remaining boil water advisories; restoring First Nations rightful control over their own child welfare; and supporting true expressions of identity in arts and culture.
JOAN PHILLIP (NDP): As a First Nations woman, I have so many ideas of how we can do better and bring justice to Canada’s Indigenous peoples. Our party wants to develop an action plan for reconciliation, based around the 94 calls to action in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. We want to take action, which really sets our party apart. Our action plan would be overseen by a new national council for reconciliation and New Democrats promise to truly end the water drinking advisories by doing whatever it takes.
SOUTH OKANAGAN-WEST KOOTENAY
RICHARD CANNINGS (NDP): Reconciliation begins with a trusting relationship and a recognition that First Nations culture is rooted in the land and language. I have worked with local First Nations for years and have built a trusting relationship with local indigenous leaders. New Democrats have long supported the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of First Nations. We must close education and health care gaps, invest in infrastructure in Indigenous communities, and ensure that First Nations share in economic development opportunities.
CONNIE DENESIUK (Liberal): In my view, reconciliation with Canada’s First Nations means arriving at a mutually respectful legal, social and economic relationship. As chair of both Okanagan College Board of Governors and the School District 67 board, our teams championed indigenous initiatives for public education. Much has been achieved since 2015; however, I fear our joint efforts will be reversed if a Conservative government is elected. Our Liberal riding association is privileged to have the chair of the Liberal Indigenous People’s Commission for B.C. as a colleague on our board. His clear and intelligent perspectives on the issue of reconciliation, as well as other matters, have been of great value to us in understanding the road ahead in this important journey.
TARA HOWSE (Green): Reconciliation looks like fully implementing the 46 articles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. It looks like moving the remaining 84 of the 94 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action to “complete”. It looks like a country where Indigenous women can exist without fear of being murdered. It looks like a country where Indigenous youth cannot fathom why anyone would take a “suicide pact”. It looks like a country where Indigenous peoples have equal access to health services and never have another child die due to jurisdictional fighting. And it looks like a country where our decision-makers are considering the impacts of seven generations.
HELENA KONANZ (Conservative): The Trudeau Liberals have failed to take any steps to create sustainable, economic opportunities for indigenous peoples. This is why I support the Conservative Party’s focus on the reconciliation process that brings forward policies that make real and measurable improvements in the lives of Canada’s Indigenous peoples. These efforts include investments in important areas, such as access to housing, health services, and good quality drinking water. There can be no true and lasting reconciliation without economic reconciliation; the government must act to empower indigenous communities to share in the wealth that Canada is so capable of creating. We must also work together to create a positive future for Indigenous youth, including increasing economic and educational opportunities.
SEAN TAYLOR (People’s Party): What it’s going to take to address the issues facing First Nations? An honesty and political courage that I don’t believe exists within the Canadian political landscape today. I feel the People’s Party of Canada is best equipped to formulate a strategy to work with First Nations and move forward as a country.
