Members of the Penticton Indian Band (Dec. 7, 2020) are voting today to fill eight Band Council seats, choosing from among 21 nominees.
The balloting is taking place on-reserve with members required to drive up to a voting location, step out of their vehicle, vote and deposit the ballot in a secured box.
An unknown number of mail-in ballots were cast and members could also participate in advanced polling on Nov. 28.
Polls on-reserve today close at 8 p.m. Results are not expected until late this evening — and potentially not until the early-morning hours of Dec. 8.
The Dec. 7 election includes 21 nominees vying for eight council seats. Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel was elected in October.
Five council members are seeking re-election
• Suzanne Johnson was elected in 2016.
• Fred Kruger was elected in both the 2017 and 2020 by-elections.
• Vivian Lezard, Carlene George and Charlene Roberds were all elected in the 2020 by-election and are seeking re-election to a full term of office.
Six nominees have previous council experience
• Chad Eneas was Chief of PIB from 2016 to 2020 and was previously a Councillor from 2004 to 2008.
• Tim Lezard was elected to Council on four previous occasions and served from 2004 to 2017.
• Ernest Jack was elected as a Councillor at the 2017 by-election and served until 2019. He was also previously Chief of the Band from 1984 to 1985.
• Clint Gabriel and Kevin Gabriel both served two consecutive terms on Council, each from 2008 to 2016.
• Dolly Kruger has served on Council from 2012 to 2016. Ten members are seeking their first term on Council
• Julia Barber, Tracey Kim Bonneau, Crystal Gabriel, Lesley Gabriel, Lavern Jack, Victoria Jaenig, Nicholas Kruger, Jennifer Lewis, Percy Lezard and Nancy Schmidt are all seeking election to council for the first time.
Chief Greg Gabriel was elected chief in October 2020 and also served one previous term on council (from 1980 to 1984). He was also PIB’s Band manager for more than 30 years. Elections for chief are held separately from band council.
Once results are available, they will be published on The Herald's website.