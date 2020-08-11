The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
8:06 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:46 a.m. Jonathan Drive, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
11:22 a.m. Barrington Avenue, Penticton. Line down.
1:24 p.m. Fairview Road, Oliver. Alarm.
4:02 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
5:34 p.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:15 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Stalled elevator.
7:19 p.m. Old Hedley Road, Princeton. Structure fire.
8:51 p.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
9:14 p.m. Lakeside Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.