The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

8:06 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

8:46 a.m. Jonathan Drive, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

11:22 a.m. Barrington Avenue, Penticton. Line down.

1:24 p.m. Fairview Road, Oliver. Alarm.

4:02 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

5:34 p.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

7:15 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Stalled elevator.

7:19 p.m. Old Hedley Road, Princeton. Structure fire.

8:51 p.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

9:14 p.m. Lakeside Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.