Clarence Louie has been elected to lead the Okanagan Nation Alliance.
The long-time chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band takes over as tribal chair and spokesman from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.
“Chief Louie is the longest-standing chief within the nation and will no doubt provide strong leadership based on his years of experience, knowledge and past service to the nation,” the ONA said in a press release.
During his 34 years as chief, Louie has helped lead the OIB into a variety of major business ventures, ranging from an industrial park and winery to golf course and resort.
Phillip, who served as tribal chair for 16 years, went public in June with an appeal for a kidney donation he said was needed to extend his life.
“The ONA would like to acknowledge (Phillip’s) lifetime commitment to the defence of Indigenous people’s title and rights, his service to the Syilx Okanagan people and our advancement as a nation.”
The alliance is made up of seven First Nations from this region, plus the Colville Confederated Tribes in Washington State.