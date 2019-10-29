KELOWNA — Homeless people could be paid to pick up discarded needles in Kelowna’s downtown next year.
As many as 3,000 needles could be collected through a new program aimed to help boost the employment skills of the homeless and other vulnerable people.
The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society hopes to begin the initiative, mirrored on similar programs in other Canadian cities, in April.
“The Ki-Low-Na Street Cleanup Crew is designed to assist the most vulnerable members of the community by providing them with a chance to overcome employment obstacles,” an overview of the proposal states.
“This will be achieved by using time-limited, wage-paying jobs that combine real work, skill development and supportive services that will help transition participants successfully into the labour market,” the program overview says.
Those hired through the program would be paid $14 an hour, work a four-hour shift and make more than $2,000 through a three-month contract. A total of 12 people would be employed through the program next year, with total payroll costs of about $26,000.
Directors of the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society are circulating details of the proposed Street Cleanup Crew in a bid to gain support from the community.
Between January and June of this year, Interior Health ordered almost 610,000 needles for distribution to Kelowna drug addicts. The majority of needles are disposed of responsibly, IH claims.
But even if only 1% of all needles were discarded inappropriately, the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society notes, that would still be 6,100 needles thrown away “on the streets, public parks, or in private businesses and residences.” The society predicts about 3,000 needles could be retrieved through its proposal.
Although the Street Cleanup Crew proposal is still in its infancy, more than 10 people have already expressed an interest in working for the program, the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society says.
If the needle pickup plan proves successful, the program might be expanded to include such tasks as graffiti removal, painting and contracted yardwork.
More information about the proposal is to be released in the coming months.
In September, an IH doctor told West Kelowna city councillors members of the public should not fear that they will be stricken with a communicable disease if they find or step on a discarded needle.
“I can assure you from a medical perspective that those needles are not dangerous, right?” Dr. Silvina Mema told councillors.
“The risk of someone getting a communicable disease from those needles is practically zero. I can’t say zero, because if someone with HIV pokes themselves and right away pokes someone with no HIV, there is a 3% chance the other person will get it,” Mema said.
In addition to the 610,000 needles ordered by IH for free distribution in Kelowna, the authority also ordered 219,000 for Penticton and 209,000 for Vernon.
On its website, Interior Health offers advice for dealing with a discarded needle. Steps include picking up the needle by the centre of the syringe barrel, using latex gloves if available, putting it into a rigid plastic container, securing the lid, and taking the container to a health unit, pharmacy or community drop box. Then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.
