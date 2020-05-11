A nearly unbeatable poker hand that finally met its match still turned into a $378,000 win for the Penticton man who held it.
Chaudhary Irshad had four 10s while sitting with seven others at a virtual table on PlayNow.com operated by B.C. Lottery Corporation.
“It was almost impossible to beat quad 10s, and after the turn I raised all-in and felt confident,” Irshad said in a press release.
“I wasn’t expecting a straight flush and expected my opponent to fold.”
But a straight flush (five in a row of the same suit) it was, meaning Irshad lost the hand. Moments later, he got a message telling him he’d down the Bad Beat Jackpot worth $377,948.
“It’s such a huge prize and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” said Irshad.
Irshad says he hasn’t planned on what to do with his winnings yet, but he’d like to take his poker buddies on a vacation overseas once travel restrictions are lifted.
Irshad, who played poker on occasion at Cascades Casino Penticton, signed up for his PlayNow.com account one month ago, shortly after B.C. casinos and community gaming centres were temporarily closed, following a directive issued by the Attorney General and Provincial Health Officer.
Bad Beat is a separate, progressive jackpot across the four western provinces that is funded with a portion of the rake.