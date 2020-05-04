A helicopter was required to help rescue an injured hiker late Friday on Pincushion Mountain near Peachland.
Penticton Search and Rescue was called at 3:45 p.m. to a report of a female hiker having slipped and suffered a severe leg injury about 30 minutes in from the trailhead.
Based on the steep terrain and time of day, PENSAR search manager Dale Jorgensen decided a long-line rescue from a helicopter was the best way to get the woman out.
“The air crew were able to quickly locate the female hiker and airlift her out to a nearby ambulance unit where she was transported to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment,” Jorgensen said in a press release.
PENSAR is reminding people to respect park closures and social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, in part to keep rescuers safe.
Last week, there were 19 calls for service to search teams across the province, about the same numbers as last year.