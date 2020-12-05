Disgraced Kelowna social worker Robert Riley Saunders has been arrested and charged with 13 criminal offences.
He faces 10 counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of fraud over $5,000, one count of breach of trust, and one count of uttering a forged document.
Saunders was arrested in Alberta and is now in custody. He will make appear in a Kelowna courtroom next week.
“This was a lengthy and laborious investigation led by the Fraud Section of the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit,” Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said in a Friday news release.
“We are pleased to be able to report back to the community that the matter has now advanced into the judicial process,” Triance said.
Saunders was employed by the Ministry of Children and Family Development in Kelowna from 1996 to 2016. He is accused of taking money that should have been received by children and teens who were in his care.
Earlier this year, the government agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit brought on behalf of people who said they had been defrauded by Saunders.
Saunders is said to have opened joint bank accounts with dozens of children and teens, then transferred the money into his own bank account.
“The province admits that Saunders harmed children in the Director’s care for whom he had responsibility in his capacity as a social worker, and the province is vicariously liable for the harm caused by Saunders,” reads part of the settlement between the government and people who were in Saunders’ care.
Under the settlement, most of the people who were in Saunders’ care will receive between $25,000 and $69,000, but some could receive up to $250,000.