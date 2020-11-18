Plans for an outdoor skating rink in downtown Penticton have been put on ice for a year as a result of the pandemic putting itself into play.
“Just with the uncertainty of it, we didn’t want to be pushing (the rink) for a grand opening in the middle of a second wave,” Drew Barnes, president of the Activate Penticton Society, told council Tuesday.
According to plans first unveiled in December 2019, the society intends to build an artificial ice surface on the northwest corner of the parking lot behind City Hall, directly south of the link road.
As conceived, the ice surface would be 40 metres long and 14 metres wide – about half the size of an NHL rink. The $500,000 project would be funded by private donations and managed by the society, which would also look after ongoing operating costs.
Besides pandemic-related uncertainty, said Barnes, his group is also dealing with the sky-high costs of vandalism-resistant fixtures for public washrooms at the facility. Such fixtures are made of stainless steel and resemble those found in jails.
“The nice thing about the rink is there’s a lot of heat that’s created when making ice, so we could have the washrooms open year-round and heated. The design would be smaller, individual stalls rather than bigger washrooms, so that they are not a place for people to gather and do unwanted things,” he explained.
Barnes asked council to help with that portion of the project only by reallocating $200,000 it has penciled in for renovations to the Gyro Park washrooms in 2022.
The request will be addressed during budget deliberations, which start next week.
Coun. Judy Sentes told Barnes an outdoor rink is long overdue in Penticton.
“I’ve been watching this concept for years now, because it’s been floating around for a while, and I think it’s just delightful… so I’m happy to see you moving forward,” said Sentes.