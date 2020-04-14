A 76-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital last week after being mauled by a dog in Oliver.
Police say the woman, an Osoyoos resident, on April 7 went to an Oliver property she owns on Sumac Street to speak to her tenants.
“Immediately after arriving to the insecure yard, the tenant’s dog, believed to be a one-year-old shepard-cross, charged the landlord, knocking her to the ground,” South Okanagan RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
“The tenant heard the commotion and rushed outside and pulled the dog off, however, not before the dog had caused severe non-life threatening injuries to the woman. An animal control officer attended to assist with the dog but was also bitten and required medical assistance for less serious injuries.”
The dog was euthanized humanely and police are considering charges against the owner.
“This is a sad reminder of what can happen when a dog is not socially trained and is not secured,” said Bayda.
“Not only do we have a situation where two people were injured, we also have a situation where the dog needed to be put down.”