Local jazz favourites, the Crawford Crossley Quintet, will be hitting all the right notes when they showcase Christmas favourites and break out toe-tapping fun at St. Saviour’s Anglican Church’s Jazz Vespers on Sunday, Dec. 15 in Penticton.
Summerland residents Larry Crawford on woodwinds, Allan Crossley on keyboards, Stefan Bienz on bass and Scott Gamble on drums will be joined by the richly talented vocalist Yanti from Naramata. The group will perform a wonderful selection of Christmas favourites.
The hour-long service gets underway at 4:30 p.m. at 150 Orchard Ave. in Penticton.
Reverend Nick Pang will lead the program, which will include a selection of melodies and singalongs from the quintet as well as reflections from Pang. Contributions to the freewill offering are greatly appreciated.
