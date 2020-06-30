Penticton’s own Hoodoo Adventures was one of 62 small businesses across Canada to earn a $10,000 grant to help retool for the COVID-19 era.
The outdoor adventure company was awarded under the Small Business Relief Fund managed by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce with the support of Salesforce.
“We are a community-focused company and our mandate is to give back locally. This grant will absolutely help us in our continued mission to make our area a better place to live, work and play,” owner Lyndie Hill said in a press release.
Hoodoo Adventures gives back primarily through its non-profit Youth Outdoor Recreation Society.
Grant recipients must use the money to rebound from the pandemic, such as by paying staff wages, buying personal protective equipment and making other adaptions their businesses require.