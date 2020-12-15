Construction is expected to begin this spring on a 54-unit supportive housing project at the south end of Penticton.
BC Housing announced Tuesday it has purchased the vacant lot at 3420 Skaha Lake Rd. and intends to put up a four-storey building similar to its 62-unit Burdock House supportive housing project on Winnipeg Street that opened in fall 2019.
“These new homes will provide the fresh start people need along with around-the-clock supports to help them achieve their goals – whether that’s reconnecting with family, tackling health or mental health challenges, or finding employment,” Housing Minister David Eby said in a press release.
“Staff will be on site 24/7 to provide supports, including meal programs, life and employment skills training, health and wellness support services and other offerings like those at Burdock House.”
The site doesn’t require rezoning so BC Housing is under no obligation to conduct public consultation, but it does intend to stage two virtual “community dialogue sessions” this month and host a public information session in January.
Later on, a community advisory committee will be struck to help guide the facility, which represents just the first phase of BC Housing’s plans for the lot.
“The rest of the site will be kept available for future affordable housing projects for people in Penticton, including seniors, singles, families and/or people with a disability,” the release added.
The site is only about 500 metres south of the spot on Green Avenue where BC Housing in 2018 initially wanted to build what would eventually become Burdock House. However, city council of the day denied the required rezoning due to the site’s proximity to schools.
An operator for the new building has not yet been confirmed. Construction is tentatively expected to wrap up in summer 2022.
While the project is within the Penticton riding held by Liberal MLA Dan Ashton, the release quoted Roly Russell, the rookie New Democrat MLA for nearby Boundary-Similkameen.
“This is an important investment for people in the Okanagan,” said Russell.
“We know how critical housing is to help so many in our rural communities that are struggling. The last three years have had amazing progress addressing housing in B.C., and I'm excited to build upon that momentum. This purchase of land is an important first step to ensuring residents here have safe and affordable housing and the supports they need to succeed.”
Since coming to power in 2017, the NDP government claims it’s completed 492 units of social housing in Kelowna, Okanagan Falls and Penticton, with another 1,072 in progress in the broader region.