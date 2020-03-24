Outdoor recreational facilities – including playgrounds, dog parks, tennis courts and sports fields – are now closed throughout the South Okanagan.
Local governments across the region began issuing closure orders Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We continue to see large groups of people using these facilities, something that is in direct violation of the order to social distance from the provincial health officer,” Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release.
“Through regular contact with our partners at all levels, the City of Penticton is doing its part to ensure our facility operations support the direction and advice being given. We have reached the point where the closure of many outdoor facilities is now in the best interest of everyone.”
The closures will be in effect at least through May 30, and city bylaw officers will be monitoring parks “to educate citizens about the closure and the need for social distancing,” the release adds.
Similar releases issued in Osoyoos and Summerland, and by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, repeated Vassilaki’s concerns about non-compliance with requirements for social distancing.
In a separate announcement, the Okanagan Skaha School District said it had closed its playgrounds and suspended facility rentals, as districts in other parts of the province have also been doing.
The provincial government on Tuesday closed 18 of its parks and recreation areas. Skaha Bluffs climbing area was the only Okanagan site on the list.
Meanwhile, the Interior Health Authority is now prohibiting non-essential visits to all of its facilities, including hospitals, expanding on an order already in place for long-term care homes.
Essential visits are those involving palliative patients or critical illness, or to assist with client care, such as feeding and mobility.