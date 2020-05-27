Market season is finally upon us.
Starting this Saturday, the Penticton Farmers’ Market will be back at its usual home on the 100 block of Main Street – but that’s where the normalcy ends.
“We are excited to be back in the 100 block, but restrictions will be in place to ensure that customers treat our market more like a grocery store than a place to socialize,” market manager Katherine Harris said in a press release Wednesday.
The perimeter of the market will be taped off with entry to the market restricted to 50 customers at a time, using one entry point at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive.
Pedestrian traffic will flow one way through the market to the exit points at the link road through Gyro Park and Westminster Avenue West. Hand sanitizer and handwashing facilities will be available on-site.
Signage and markers throughout the market will reinforce physical distancing and remind customers to regularly wash or sanitize their hands, refrain from gathering, and wash their produce when they return home. No consumption of food or drink will be permitted within the market. Customers will be permitted to use their reusable bags but must bag their own items.
Typically, the Penticton Farmers’ Market would have up to 80 vendors each week, but to maintain physical distancing requirements, the number has been scaled back to 45, with only produce and food products permitted for sale at the market at this time. A minimum of three metres will separate each vendor and enhanced cleaning procedures will be in place. All vendors will be required to wear masks.
Customers are still encouraged to order online before 11:59 p.m. on Thursdays at https://www.localline.ca/penticton-farmers-market and pick up directly from the vendor to minimize time at the market.