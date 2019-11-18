Tickets are on sale now for the annual Business Gives Back luncheon in Penticton.
The event, which starts at noon on Friday, Nov. 29, at the Barking Parrot Pub, will feature a champagne mingle, followed by sit-down lunch at 1 p.m. and live auction at 2 p.m. It will be hosted by comedian Patrick Maliha and Castanet reporter Chelsea Powrie.
Proceeds will go to the Penticton Speedway Foundation, which supports a variety of local causes, and the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.
Tickets cost $80 each, and full tables of 10 are also available. Get yours at the Penticton Lakeside Resort or by calling or texting 250-809-9117.
