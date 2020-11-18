Hoodoo Adventures and the City of Penticton invite you to join them to celebrate the holiday season in a different, but equally festive, way.
The two organizations are partnering to ensure the community can continue the Santa Parade tradition by creating a standstill parade in the parking lot of the South Okanagan Events Centre that will be free to the public, who will do all the driving this year, as they cruise through Candy Cane Lane on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 5-7 p.m.
Vehicles will move through in waves as passengers enjoy the light displays, music and celebrations from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle.
Businesses who want to showcase their festive spirit and are ready to get their jingle on, to help bring something really special and unique to the community by providing a standstill parade float or display, can contact Hoodoo Adventures for a vendor application.
People must reserve a time online in advance for their drive-thru. More information on safety protocols, bookings and how it works, can be found at www.hoodooadventures.ca/events.