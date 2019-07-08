Some will pay more and some less as FortisBC moves to a single, flat rate for residential electricity.
“Households that don’t use a lot of electricity and have small bills will see a bit of an increase, and those that tended to use more and have bigger bills will see a decrease,” said FortisBC corporate communications adviser Nicole Brown.
“If a household falls in the average range of 11,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a year, then they might not notice any difference.”
The move to a single, flat rate from a dual, higher rate-lower rate system is complicated.
Before the phased-in system started July 1, the top-tier rate was 15.617 cents per kilowatt hour and the lower tier was 10.117 cents.
The single, flat rate to be achieved by 2023 is 11.749 cents per kilowatt hour.
That means an average household using 11,000 kilowatt hours per year will pay a total of $1,292.39 annually for electricity, plus the fee for being connected to the FortisBC system. That fee is going up to $16.58 a month from $16.04.
Changes to individual bills will vary based on use and the high and low tiers kicking in based on usage.
To find out exactly how the changes affect you, use information on your electricity bill with the online calculator at FortisBC.com/Flatrate.
The dual system was instituted in 2012 to encourage people to conserve energy by making electricity cheaper for those who used less and more expensive for those who used more.
While that incentive will no longer be there with a single, flat rate, Brown said FortisBC is doubling and tripling other incentive programs to encourage people to use less electricity and save money.
For instance, there are window and door replacement, clothes washer and dryer, insulation, appliance, water heater, renovation and new home construction rebates for qualifying energy-efficient products and practices.
Homeowners can also qualify for free energy evaluations and upgrades.
All are outlined on FortisBC.com along with an explanation of the move to the single, flat rate for electricity and the rate calculator.
In some ways, you’d think FortisBC would want you to use more electricity because it would make more money.
But FortisBC wants you to conserve for the good of the environment and to preserve the hydroelectric resource and infrastructure it has in place.
The higher tier was 15.617 cents per kilowatt hour of electricity used, which decreased to 14.915 starting July 1.
That’s the first round of deductions toward a single, flat rate by 2023.
The lower tier was 10.117 cents per kilowatt hour, which will go up to 10.394 in this initial round.
The gradual process to get to the single, flat rate started July 1, after the B.C. Utilities Commission approved the changes after FortisBC applied for them.
FortisBC is quick to point out the changes are revenue neutral for the company.
“Utilities like FortisBC complete a comprehensive rate design process to review how rates are structured to make sure costs are allocated fairly across rate classes,” reads the news release announcing the changes.
“The July 1 rate changes will put in place the new rate structures that were approved as part of that review. That means while individual components of rates are changing, the overall revenue FortisBC collects from customers remains the same.”
FortisBC provides electricity and natural gas to 172,300 direct and indirect customers in the Southern Interior. Okanagan communities that get electricity from FortisBC include Kelowna south to Osoyoos, but not West Kelowna or Peachland, while natural gas service extends north to Enderby.
It owns and operates four hydroelectric generating plants as well as 7,260 kilometres of transmission and power lines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.