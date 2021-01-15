Part way through a pandemic is no time to reduce public oversight at Summerland Seniors Village, the region’s health authority has decided.
Interior Health announced Friday it has extended the appointment of Vanda Urban, its own director of long-term care, as administrator at the privately owned facility for another six months due to ongoing concerns about patient care.
“We are committed to providing the best possible care to the people who live in long-term care throughout the entire Interior Health region,” board chair Dr. Doug Cochrane said in a press release.
“At Summerland Seniors Village our administrator continues to make progress, but there is still work to do to meet the required legislated care standards.”
The facility is owned by Retirement Concepts and operated by West Coast Seniors Housing Management, which didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday.
There have been no publicly reported COVID-19 outbreaks or exposures at the facility.
Urban was first installed as administrator in February 2020 to ensure the safety and proper care of residents in 112 long-term care beds, 75 of which are publicly funded.
Interior Health has refused to comment on specific concerns, instead referring reporters to inspection reports.
One such report from February 2020 described “multiple in-house incident reports and notations in nursing notes indicating: incidents of neglect of persons in care; (staff) noted to be sleeping during shift; 24-hour shift report not being completed and missed medications.”
Other concerns included an absence of on-site management at night and on weekends; lack of procedures to stop diseases outbreaks; and inadequate supervision of dementia patients.
The most recent inspection report, dated Dec. 15, 2020, noted West Coast Seniors Housing Management had recently dispatched an interim director of care and an interim educator to the site.
“Together with the oversite of the appointed administrator, these individuals will develop a comprehensive compliance plan to resolve outstanding contraventions and develop systems for the regular monitoring of the physical environment, the employees, and the care and services provided to the persons in care,” the report stated.
It also suggested improvement had been seen on several fronts, such as policy development and staff training, which has included wound care and textured therapeutic diets.
This is the second time Interior Health has installed an administrator at the facility. The agency also temporarily stepped up oversight in 2012 following the death of a resident who was left in his room unattended for four days before being sent to hospital.
Summerland Seniors Village is owned by Retirement Concepts, which in 2017 was purchased by China’s Anbang Insurance Group. Anbang was then taken over by the Chinese government in 2018 after the company’s chairman was sentenced to 18 years in jail for fraud and embezzlement. In 2019, the Chinese government announced it had spun off Anbang’s assets into a new company called Dajia Insurance Group, which would be privately owned.
Interior Health’s release noted it currently “does not have similar quality or licensing concerns” at two other Retirement Concepts facilities within its jurisdiction in Kamloops and Williams Lake.