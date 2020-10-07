Following an unpopular attempt last year to reign in permissive property tax exemptions, city council on Tuesday granted nearly $600,000 worth of such waivers with no debate.
Local governments are required under B.C. law to waive property taxes for churches, schools and hospitals.
Municipalities are also permitted under B.C. law to waive taxes on other properties that are of benefit to the community, such as supportive housing developments, sports facilities and places that offer social services.
The $588,356 in exemptions approved by council equals 1.7% of the $34.7-million Penticton tax roll.
That’s safely under the 2% cap required by a policy approved by council in May.
The cap was set at 1.68% in April 2019 as council tried to rein in the escalating costs of foregone tax revenue by only granting partial exemptions. For example, the United Church would still have had to come up with $200 for its offices.
But following an outcry from the community, council in October 2019 reversed course and granted the full exemptions, plus agreed to have staff come up with the new policy.