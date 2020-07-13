Health officials locked down an Oliver fruit company Monday after two workers tested positive for COVID-19, while the community’s town hall was also closed due to a potential case there.
The order issued by Interior Health against Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. requires that all 36 temporary foreign workers and nine other people on the site stay there while further testing and investigation takes place.
“The risk of exposure to the general public related to this farm is considered to be low,” IH said in a press release Monday.
One of the patients is self-isolating at home in the community, while the other, a temporary foreign worker, is self-isolating off-farm.
“The cause of illness in the two positive cases has not been determined, but both individuals are presumed to have acquired it in B.C.,” the release added.
“The (temporary foreign worker) went through the 14-day self-isolation program and tested negative for COVID-19 before starting to work at the farm.”
Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. is headquarter on Sumac Street in Oliver, but buys fruit from orchards across the Okanagan for export, according to its website.
Meanwhile, the Town of Oliver is dealing with a potential case of COVID-19 in a staffer who works at municipal hall, which prompted the local government to close the facility as a precaution Monday.
“Until we have results, the offices will be closed to the public,” Cathy Cowan, the town’s chief administrative officer, said in an email Monday.
The building closed in March as a result of the pandemic, but reopened to the public June 1.
Town hall can still be reached by phone at 250-485-6200.