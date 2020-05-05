City staff figure a $35-million loan should be enough to keep the local government going in case its cash flow suddenly dries up.
Council on Tuesday approved a bylaw that gives staff the OK to negotiate a $35-million line of credit with the B.C. Municipal Finance Authority.
Arranging the funds was recommended by staff as a hedge against a hit to the city’s finances as a result of COVID-19. Any withdrawals would have to be approved by council.
Under the Community Charter, municipal governments are limited to short-term borrowing equal to 75% of the previous year’s tax roll, plus any monies owed from other governments.
According to that formula, Penticton can borrow up to $43.5 million. A $5-million letter of credit with Valley First Credit Union brings that number down to $38.5 million.