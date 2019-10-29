A national health coalition is working with the District of Summerland to distribute 100 free radon test kits in that community.
The kits will be handed out Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre, where a local expert will also be on hand to field questions.
The coalition, called Take Action on Radon, notes a Health Canada study found only 8% of British Columbians have tested their homes for radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.
Giving away the free kits is intended to raise awareness about radon and collect data on radon levels in the community.
