Vacant seats are up for grabs on three committees that advise Penticton city council.
Applications for the positions are being accepted until Oct. 21. Committees typically meet one morning per month.
There are two available positions on the Community Sustainability Advisory Committee, and three each on the Economic Prosperity and Development Services Advisory Committee and Heritage and Museum Advisory Committee.
Those interested in serving in a voluntary capacity for the 2020-2022 term must complete an application form available on the city website or at city hall.