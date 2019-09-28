It was a photo recreation 35 years in the making.
In the mid-1980s, David Kemp’s late grandfather, Les Wilson, one of the founders of Sumac Ridge Estate Winery in Summerland, presented a bottle of wine to a visiting Jean Chretien.
A photo was snapped and framed.
On Friday, Kemp, holding that framed photo, caught up with Chretien, presented him with a bottle of wine and had his photo snapped with the former prime minister in the same pose.
“My grandpa was a great Liberal supporter,” said Kemp, a lawyer at FH&P in Kelowna.
“I’m so happy I was able to do this today.”
All smiles, Chretien, now 85, was happy to oblige.
This scene went down Friday morning at the federal election campaign headquarters of incumbent Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr.
Chretien was officially in town to speak at the Level Up Executive Leadership Conference at Trinity Church, along with a lineup of other presenters including former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper and Club Penguin co-founder and Dragons’ Den investor Lane Merrifield.
Since a federal election is coming up Oct. 21 and the campaign is in full swing, Chretien decided to get a little political.
He made time to visit Fuhr’s campaign office in downtown Kelowna and the campaign headquarters of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Liberal candidate Mary Ann Murphy.
While Chretien is from Shawinigan, Que., and he spent lots of time in Ottawa over a 40-year political career, he is no stranger to Kelowna.
He’s been coming here for holidays and events for decades, mostly because he’s good friends with Ross Fitzpatrick, the former owner of CedarCreek Winery who served as a Liberal senator from 1998 to 2008.
“The crowds in Kelowna at Liberal functions were pretty small in the beginning,” quipped Chretien in reference to Kelowna-Lake Country being a Conservative stronghold until Fuhr was elected in 2015.
“And it was always nice to come to a place where you could ski and golf in the same day.”
Chretien had praise for Fuhr.
“He’s done a lot for this riding. Just look at all the federal funding he’s brought here in the past four years,” he said.
“He’s doing the right thing and working very hard. I wish him the best of luck for the election because we have to keep it up. The way of the future is Liberal.”
Fuhr had 18 hours’ notice that Chretien would be dropping by.
“This is as exclusive access as you can get with a former prime minister,” said Fuhr.
“I’m so appreciative of his support and everyone was thrilled he was here.”
Chretien admitted it’s likely to be a close election and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has had his “difficulties.”
That was likely a reference to Trudeau’s role in the SNC-Lavalin scandal and his black- and brownface dress-ups years ago.
“But it all comes down to the last two weeks (of the election campaign),” said Chretien.
“Trudeau just has to do his best and people will have to make up their mind. In the end, people will pick who will form the best government, and I’m sure it’s the Liberal party.”
