The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
7:12 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
8:31 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Alarm.
8:40 a.m. Dartmouth Drive, Penticton. Smoke.
11:58 a.m. Kelly Avenue, Summerland. Alarm.
1:35 p.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
5:57 p.m. Mascot Avenue, Hedley. Chimney fire.
7:45 p.m. Bennett Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
Tuesday
1:35 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:51 a.m. Highway 97, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.