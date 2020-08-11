Against the wishes of some neighbours, the owners of a Sumac Ridge Drive property were granted a bylaw variance Monday to reduce the setback required for a new garage.
The owners of 122 Sumac Ridge Dr. asked Summerland council for permission to locate the garage so the door is 4.5 metres from the road – 1.5 m less than required under the local bylaw.
“It should be noted that the proposed location of the garage has raised some concerns over road safety. Sumac Ridge Drive is small, private roadway. The proposed garage is to be sited along a sloped section of the road, just below a corner. Vehicles backing into the garage have the potential to block traffic or cause an accident should the driver not be able to slow down in time,” planning technician Alex Costin told council.
“However, the posted speed limit… is 10 km/h. Based on the low speed limit, staff do not believe there to be significant safety concerns related to the proposed garage.”
Council approved the variance unanimously.