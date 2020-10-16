With seven craft breweries within city limits, Penticton has plenty to celebrate now through next Saturday.
“Earlier this year, travel giant Lonely Planet named Penticton as Canada's Craft Beer Capital, which is incredible recognition for what we are doing together,” organizer Kim Lawton said in a press release.
“We launched Penticton Beer Week as a way to celebrate craft beer. Despite all of the challenges this year, we decided it was important to celebrate Penticton’s craft beer scene with a Penticton Beer Week designed to work within the current pandemic situation.”
Of course, the group also needed a beer designed to help celebrate, so it came up with The Penticton Seven, a hazy pale ale produced in collaboration by all of the city’s breweries.
It’s available in four-packs of tall cans at select private liquor stores throughout B.C., and in cans and on tap at the seven breweries and some restaurants in Penticton.
Partial proceeds will go to the BC Hospitality Foundation, which supports people in the hospitality industry in financial crisis due to a health condition.
“In addition to the Penticton Seven collaboration beer, we’ll have a hybrid offering of COVID-appropriate events and theme days at our breweries and restaurants, as well as a couple of unique virtual events,” added Lawton.
Those events include:
Saturday, Oct. 17: Sour Saturday at Cannery Brewing; New Reality Beer Launch at Highway 97 Brewery.
Tuesday, Oct. 20: Tuesday Night Trivia at Slackwater Brewing
Wednesday, Oct. 21: Penticton Beer Week live virtual event
Thursday, Oct. 22: Work Boots, Beer and Bacon Happy Hour at Barley Mill Brew Pub; Beach Vibes, Beers & Bites at Slackwater Brewing.
Friday, Oct. 23: Bad Tattoo Brewing tap takeover at The Station Public House (runs all weekend); Bottle Release Jūra at Slackwater Brewing
Saturday, Oct. 24: Oktoberfest at the Barking Parrot Pub.
Some local hotels are offering special packages for people visiting for Beer Week. For more information, visit www.visitpenticton.com.