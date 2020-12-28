The fire dispatch centre of Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen responded to the following calls:
Sunday
12:46 a.m. Robinson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:05 p.m. Old Camp McKinney Road, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:21 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:12 p.m. Secrest Place, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:32 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:12 p.m. Parkview Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:06 p.m. Forestbrook Place, Penticton. Medical first response.
Monday
12:10 a.m. Forestbrook Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:53 a.m. McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.