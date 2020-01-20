Fans of 1990s-era Canadian rock music will get a four-for-one deal to kick off summer in the South Okanagan.
Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party are joining forces for the Saints And Sinners Tour, which will launch June 26 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
"Every night, in every city will be an amazing experience and that definitely goes for the bands too," Moist frontman David Usher said in a press release.
"We’ve been on festivals and tours together over the years, but this unique shared bill with all four acts in a different order every night is going to be killer. We can’t wait to get this rolling.”
With over a dozen gold- and platinum-certified albums, hundreds of thousands of concert tickets sold and some of the most incredible hits among the line-up, the tour will be a once-in-a-lifetime rock music spectacle.
"It's going to be so much fun getting out there with these guys every night. That's a lot of hits, and a lot of rock n' roll. What a show... it’s going to be a big summer,” Big Wreck’s Ian Thornley said in the release.
Big Wreck burst onto the scene in 1997 with their debut album “In Loving Memory Of…,” including the hit singles, “That Song,” “Blown Wide Open” and “The Oaf.” Following a hiatus from 2002-10, the band returned the following year with the No. 1 single “Albatross” and the album of the same name.
Headstones is that other band from Kingston, Ont., and has been spreading the rock and roll gospel since its inception in 1987. The band added to its impressive body of work with 2019’s “PeopleSkills,” its fourth album since returning to active duty in 2013.
And with their multi-platinum selling albums in the mid-to-late 1990s that included hits such as “Push,” “Silver” and “Resurrection,” Moist’s popularity in Canada rivalled that of their grunge-era peers just over the border in Seattle. Following a break in 2000, whereupon singer David Usher embarked on a successful solo career, Moist reunited and released Glory Under Dangerous Skies in 2014, which included the chart-topping hits “Mechanical” and “Black Roses.”
Finally, despite having sold over 1.8 million records worldwide on the strength of hits like “Heaven Coming Down,” “Temptation” and “Walking Wounded,” The Tea Party is best known for its trippy, larger-than-life stage presence that plays up the group’s Middle Eastern influences.
Tickets for the show start at $46.95 and go on sale this Friday, 10 a.m., at the SOEC box office, online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.