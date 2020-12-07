Two years after he was temporarily suspended while under investigation for harassment, Tony Trovao has now permanently parted ways with Naramata Fire Rescue Service.
Trovao’s six-year term as chief ended Nov. 24, according to Bill Newell, chief administrative officer of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which oversees the department.
Newell declined in an email Monday to provide any details about the circumstances of Trovao’s departure.
“The regional district chooses not to discuss employment matters publicly, but we hope to have a new chief appointed early in the new year,” wrote Newell, who noted Trovao’s “significant contribution to the community” during his 15 years with the volunteer department.
Kon Oh has been bumped up from deputy to acting chief in the meantime.
Trovao couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
Karla Kozakevich, who represents Naramata on the RDOS board declined comment Monday.
“As you know, we don’t comment on employee relations,” she said.
It’s unclear if Trovao’s departure has anything to do with his October 2018 suspension.
That suspension – which was decided by the RDOS board two days before the municipal election but only activated four days after the vote – was triggered by a complaint from within the department.
The nature of the allegations only came to light when The Herald obtained a copy of a letter sent by the RDOS to members of the fire department warning them against discussing the case on social media.
The letter stated Trovao was under investigation for complaints related to possible contraventions of the RDOS harassment, bullying and discrimination policy, RDOS code of conduct and WorkSafeBC regulations.
Trovao was reinstated by the board in December 2018, again without any public explanation.
The board has since handed over direct oversight of seven volunteer fire departments to the CAO’s office.